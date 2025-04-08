Prince Harry refuses to answer on talks with King Charles

Prince Harry, who arrived in Britain for court hearing, has refused to answer a question regarding talks with his father King Charles.

According to a report by the GB News, the duke snubbed a question on whether he has spoken with the monarch as he walked into the Court of Appeal Tuesday morning.

The report says when approached by a reporter outside the court who asked, "Did you speak to your dad?", Harry did not respond.

Harry has arrived at London's Royal Courts of Justice as the duke made first public appearance in UK on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Reuters, Archie and Lilibet doting father made a rare public appearance in Britain on Tuesday, where he is fighting the government over changes made to his security after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties.

The duke is trying to overturn the decision by the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - which decided in February 2020 he would not automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.