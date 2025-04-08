Meghan Markle talks about Princess Lilibet's newborn days

Meghan Markle gets honest about how she juggled work with parenthood after giving birth to Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess got honest about everything on her latest episode of Lemonada.

Alongside Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe she gushed over the shared experience of motherhood and admitted, “we became moms in the pandemic, post-pandemic culture where there is so much working from home….

“I don't leave the house to go to an office, my office is here. Lili still naps, she gets picked up early and she naps, she only has a half day in preschool.”

“If she wakes up and she wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office.”

More often than note the Duchess also admitted, “she'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives…I wouldn't have it any other way.”

She didn’t conclude there, but slipped in a little admission about the fact that “I don't want to miss those moments. I don't want to miss pickup if I don't have to. I don't want to miss drop-off.”