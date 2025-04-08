King Charles, Queen Camilla receive royal treatment from Italy's president

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially begun their royal visit to Italy.

The King and Queen received a warm welcome to the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram handle of the royal family shared an exciting update.

Sharing a carousel of photos of the King and Queen welcome in Rome, they revealed that the royal couple was welcomed by President Mattarella and Signora Laura.

In the caption, it was revealed, "At the Quirinale Palace, The King and Queen have been welcomed to Italy by President Mattarella and Signora Laura."

This marks King Charles' first official visit to Italy as monarch and the first international tour following his recent hospitalization due to side effects of his ongoing cancer treatment.

Previously, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a heartwarming statement about their Italy visit. They also revealed that they will be celebrating their twentieth wedding anniversary during the tour.

The statement read, "As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people!"

"A presto, Roma e Ravenna! -Charles R & Camilla R," it concluded.