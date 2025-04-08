 
King Charles, Queen Camilla visit tomb of 'The Unknown Solider'

King Charles and Queen paid tribute to the unknown solider during their second day of visit to Italy

Lifestyle News Desk
April 08, 2025

King Charles, Queen Camilla visit tomb of The Unknown Solider

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited a symbol of Italy's national unity and patriotism during their second day of visit to the country.

The royal family shared multiple pictures of the couple's visit with caption, "Their Majesties took time to reflect and pay tribute at the Altare della Patria, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Piazza Venezia."

The monument visited by the British royal couple was constructed to honor the unification of Italy and pay tribute to the unknown soldier who died during World War I.

The complex is also a monument to Victor Emmanuel II, the first king of unified Italy.

