'Grateful' Kylie Kelce does 'not care to be' THIS after welcoming fourth baby

Kylie Kelce recently got real about the emotional struggles that come with motherhood and why postpartum depression matters now more than ever.

In a bonus clip from her podcast Not Gonna Lie, posted to YouTube on Monday, April 7, the 33-year-old American media personality revealed that many women have praised her for being honest about how she felt during her pregnancy.

Kylie said, “I do think that there are a number of women, who [appreciate] me having certain discussions on the podcast, being open to have discussions about my pregnancy experience and the fact that I don’t actually care to be pregnant, that it’s actually sort of that same dual experience of they’re not dependent of each other — that I’m super grateful to be able to get pregnant, but I do not enjoy being pregnant.”

The mother of four added, “The same idea that you can have these thoughts and feelings, you can have these anxious moments, you can have this rage – experience this range of emotion, or even a step further, an actual mood disorder postpartum, but you can still love your child and be happy that your child is here and be happy to be a mother and to be grateful for the experience.”

Kylie went on to emphasise that “it’s so important for women to hear that specifically because there is still that immense amount of guilt associated with the fact that you would even think, ‘What would happen if,’ or that you aren’t finding joy in every day life, or it feels redundant that you get up every day and you do breakfast, and you do this, and you do that, and it’s the same routine every [day].”

"And so I think that the idea of encouraging women to speak out when they’re having those moments, the liberating feeling will be worth it,” the wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce remarked.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Kylie and Jason are parents to four daughters: Wyatt, 5, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Finnley "Finn," 9 days.