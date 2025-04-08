 
Geo News

'The White Lotus' creator gets candid about composer claims

'The White Lotus' showrunner Mike White blasts the series composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

The White Lotus creator gets candid about composer claims
'The White Lotus' creator gets candid about composer claims

The White Lotus composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer recently claimed he exited the show because he and the creator Mike White had a difference of opinion over the season three theme music.

Now, the showrunner has broken the silence on the controversy, telling The Howard Stern Show ,“I honestly don’t know what happened, except now I’m reading his interviews because he decides to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show. I don’t think he respected me. He wants people to know that he’s edgy and dark and I’m, I don’t know, like I watch reality TV.”

He continued, “We never really even fought. He says we feuded. I don’t think I ever had a fight with him – except for maybe some emails. It was basically me giving him notes."

"I don’t think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn’t respect me," the creator added.

"I knew he wasn’t a team player and that he wanted to do it his way. I was thrown that he would go to the New York Times to **** on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kind of a bitch move.”

“By the time the third season came around, he’d won Emmys and he had his song go viral, he didn’t want to go through the process with me, he didn’t want to go to sessions," the White Lotus showrunner noted.

"He would always look at me with this contemptuous smirk on his face like he thought I was a chimp or something … he’s definitely making a big deal out of a creative difference," Mike concluded.

Will Smith explains how his 'I Am Legend' character will join sequel film video
Will Smith explains how his 'I Am Legend' character will join sequel film
Mike White slams 'White Lotus' composer for drama-filled exit and public fued
Mike White slams 'White Lotus' composer for drama-filled exit and public fued
What's Meghan Markle's 'scary' medical condition?
What's Meghan Markle's 'scary' medical condition?
Queen Camilla caught in rare royal mishap during Italy visit video
Queen Camilla caught in rare royal mishap during Italy visit
Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?
Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?
Meghan Markle left Whitney Wolfe Herd speechless at THAT one royal moment video
Meghan Markle left Whitney Wolfe Herd speechless at THAT one royal moment
Claire Danes recalls being 'rescued' by 'My So Called Life'
Claire Danes recalls being 'rescued' by 'My So Called Life'
Tom Cruise to make big splash at major festival
Tom Cruise to make big splash at major festival