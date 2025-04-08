'The White Lotus' creator gets candid about composer claims

The White Lotus composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer recently claimed he exited the show because he and the creator Mike White had a difference of opinion over the season three theme music.



Now, the showrunner has broken the silence on the controversy, telling The Howard Stern Show ,“I honestly don’t know what happened, except now I’m reading his interviews because he decides to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show. I don’t think he respected me. He wants people to know that he’s edgy and dark and I’m, I don’t know, like I watch reality TV.”

He continued, “We never really even fought. He says we feuded. I don’t think I ever had a fight with him – except for maybe some emails. It was basically me giving him notes."

"I don’t think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn’t respect me," the creator added.

"I knew he wasn’t a team player and that he wanted to do it his way. I was thrown that he would go to the New York Times to **** on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kind of a bitch move.”

“By the time the third season came around, he’d won Emmys and he had his song go viral, he didn’t want to go through the process with me, he didn’t want to go to sessions," the White Lotus showrunner noted.

"He would always look at me with this contemptuous smirk on his face like he thought I was a chimp or something … he’s definitely making a big deal out of a creative difference," Mike concluded.