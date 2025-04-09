50 Cent reacts as Eminem becomes grandpa

50 Cent sent his warm wishes to his mentor Eminem as he took the responsibility of a grandparent for the first time.

The In Da Club rapper took to his social media account over the weekend to celebrate his longtime pal's new addition to his family.

It is pertinent to mention that Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, announced the happy news on April 4 that she has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Evan McClintock .

"Congratulations," 50 wrote on X, with an adorable photo of the newborn shared by Hailie on her Instagram account.

"This is the best WOW," 50 expressed his excitement.

In the announcemental post, Hailie shared the first glimpse of the baby boy, revealing his date of birth, March 14, and also shared his name, "Elliot Marshall McClintock."

For those unversed, the proud daughter gave a sweet nod to her rapper father as the middle name of the baby boy is named after Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Mathers.

It is noteworthy that Hailie tied the knot with her husband, Evan McClintock, in May 2024.