Prince Harry ensures ‘all is about Meghan' with key action

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have perfectly timed their upcoming two engagements.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently preparing to be in Court of Appeal in London this week, also has his wife drop the first episode of podcast ‘Confessions of a Female Founder.’

Expert Robert Jobson told The Sun: "Well, I thought the timing was interesting.

"You know, on the day that Harry comes to court to try to get his security paid for by the taxpayer.

He added: "So they always seem to time things pretty well. Yeah, it was a launch that she knew she would get publicity for.

"It's incredibly Meghan Markle, isn't it? It's just all about herself."

He continued: "Could be coincidence, but I don't think very many coincidences come out of Montecito.

"I think they know that they have got a media strategist around.

"They know that when they're going to be in the spotlight, or Harry's going to be in the spotlight, you can probably get more publicity for Meghan, and so they're not daft.

"They know the score. They know the way the media works, and they probably go in,” says the expert.