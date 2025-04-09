 
Travis Kelce wants to marry Taylor Swift right away: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly headed to get hitched soon

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have reportedly become inspired by the new parents Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, who recently welcomed their fourth child, a daughter.

According to the latest report of Life & Style, the celebrity couple is super excited for Jason and his wife, and have showered the baby girl, named Finnley “Finn” Anne, with gifts.

In addition to this, the source noted that after seeing his brother “complete” his “family,” Travis cannot wait to start his own.

Reportedly, the NFL play “is eager to speed up their relationship timeline.”

“He wants to marry Taylor right away and start a family as soon as she’s ready,” they continued.

The source also added, “Travis has been so broody that he’s told Taylor he’s open to having kids before a wedding!”

In conclusion, the source remarked that Travis’ “fatherly instincts kick in whenever he spends time” with his nieces, and many people in his inner circle believe that he “is going to be an amazing dad.”

