Why King Charles did not meet Prince Harry during his latest UK visit?

Prince Harry arrived in Britain for court hearing on Tuesday and the duke refused to answer a question regarding talks with his father King Charles.

Amid Prince Harry’s presence in UK and the monarch’s state visit to Italy, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has claimed that the father-son meeting did not happen.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, she said "I can confirm they did not see each other.

"My palace source said it was never a realistic option."

Kinsey Schofield continued to claim "I understand the king and courtiers' hesitation at any association with Prince Harry.”

"… Harry could use something his father says in a private moment against him in court. The royal family simply cannot trust him today," the expert claimed.

Another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication, "They could have arranged to meet, but there is too much tension between them.

"It’s sad, it’s public, and it presages trouble in the future, especially if Harry wins his appeal."

Meanwhile, the Radar Online has claimed that Harry's rift with King Charles is widening.

Meghan Markle’s husband was in a UK court on Tuesday for the latest stage of his legal challenge against a government decision to downgrade his personal security when he visits Britain.