Meghan Markle’s pathetic journey gets its lid lifted

Meghan Markle has found herself embroiled in another row, and this time it is related to the products she is selling under the As Ever brand.

The accusation claims the Duchess is merely ‘giving away’ her product range rather than selling it out.

It is pertinent to mention that by Meghan’s own account her product range sold out in ‘less than an hour’ when it announced.

One royal expert who recently spoke to RadarOnline about the whole matter has even branded the alleged move the “oldest marketing trick in the book.”

Richard Eden, this expert in question started the conversation by calling the As Ever range utterly “pathetic” and it’s all because of the limited range that’s available.

“Have you had a look at her lifestyle website As Ever?” he began by questioning on the day things went live.

“The prices and everything it’s really pathetic. There is only about ten items. I was expecting quite a nice range.”

“Come on. Sold out. I mean, give me a break. That's the oldest marketing trick in the book,” he added before concluding the matter.