Nick Jonas reflects on spending quiet time with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has opened up about spending quiet time with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, despite a packed schedule.

While chatting with Extra, he candidly discussed how he is maintaining a balance in between his ongoing Broadway show, The Last Five Years, and his ladylove.

"We're loving just nice walks through Central Park, that quiet family time is such a good reset from being here at the theatre,” the Leave Before You Love Me singer said.

“As you saw when you saw the show, it's pretty intense at times. The schedule, eight shows a week, is a lot, but it actually allows for me to have time with them."

"And be in one place, which when you're on the road you don't always get, so it's been a nice change of pace."

Referring to his New York theatre show, Jonas told the outlet, "I think one of the things that I have always loved about it is that idea that sometimes we get lost in the sauce."

"And we're just in the moment and kind of lose ourselves as we're chasing our dreams."

Before concluding, the 32-year-old singer lauded, “And I think the important thing is to have a partner who supports that and sees the good even in the tough moments when you get lost in the haze of creativity, and I certainly am lucky to have that."

For the unversed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married for nearly a decade and share a daughter Malti Marie.