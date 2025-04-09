Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day

Prince Harry, who made surprise appearance in the court as he returned to UK, was back in a London courtroom on Wednesday for the second day of his appeal against a UK government decision to cut back his police protection.

According to a report by the AFP, much of today’s hearing was to be held behind closed doors due to the sensitive nature of discussing the security and threats around King Charles youngest son.

Archie and Lilibet doting father is fighting to have his security in the UK restored to the same high level it was before he and his wife, Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to US.

Prince Harry is no longer considered a working royal and the government decided he would not receive the "same degree" of publicly-funded protection as before when in Britain.

Today’s session will wrap up the two-day hearing and a decision is expected in writing at a later date.

Prince Harry arrived in Britain amid King Charles four-day state visit to Italy with his wife Queen Camilla.