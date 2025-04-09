 
Geo News

Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?

Prince Harry’s moves in recent days has led him to be dubbed a deliberate saboteur that’s tried to ‘overshadow’ his father

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?
Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?

The decisions Prince Harry has taken in recent days, as well as his appearance in the UK, on the very day King Charles was slated to leave for his State Visit has been called into question.

The person questioning this move is royal commentator Cameron Walker.

In his piece for GB News he presented an analysis about the whole thing and wrote, “Just five minutes before The King and Queen arrived at the Quirinale Palace for a ceremonial welcome by President Mattarella in Rome, The Duke of Sussex unexpectedly made a public appearance in London.”

For those unversed this is for his ongoing court case at the Royal Courts of Justice, for tax-payer funded security rights that were stripped when he left his status as a full-time royal with Meghan.

And given the fact that it coincided with the dates King Charles was scheduled to head out for Italy, “the King's son's critics immediately hit out at him, accusing The Prince of deliberately overshadowing his father's important affairs of state.”

However, Mr Walker did note that Prince Harry likely wasn’t the one that “set the date for his appeal hearings” and thus it “could have been an unfortunate coincidence that his case was heard today,” still though, what’s important to note is that “The Duke of Sussex was not obliged to attend on Tuesday - he chose to do so.”

“Perhaps this shows that the Prince feels this could be a 'last chance saloon' to get his police protection reinstated; he claims he does not feel safe bringing his family to the UK,” the commentator pondered during his piece.

Especially considering the fact that King Charles State visit to Italy was in “the dairy for months” at least.

After all “It is a chance for The King to use his soft power, strengthening relations between the UK and Italy, as his own son is accused of damaging relations with His Majesty's government,” he also noted in his concluding stance.

King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money
King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money
Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day video
Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day
Bernie Taupin details Elton John's ‘tantrums'
Bernie Taupin details Elton John's ‘tantrums'
Glen Powell recalls adorable meeting between his and Demi Moore's dogs
Glen Powell recalls adorable meeting between his and Demi Moore's dogs
Travis Scott gets honest about Kanye West
Travis Scott gets honest about Kanye West
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' director drops major update about the sequel
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' director drops major update about the sequel
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott soft launch ‘new relationship'
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott soft launch ‘new relationship'
Meghan Markle's sheer bloody ruthlessness and lack of depth gets exposed
Meghan Markle's sheer bloody ruthlessness and lack of depth gets exposed