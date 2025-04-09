Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?

The decisions Prince Harry has taken in recent days, as well as his appearance in the UK, on the very day King Charles was slated to leave for his State Visit has been called into question.

The person questioning this move is royal commentator Cameron Walker.

In his piece for GB News he presented an analysis about the whole thing and wrote, “Just five minutes before The King and Queen arrived at the Quirinale Palace for a ceremonial welcome by President Mattarella in Rome, The Duke of Sussex unexpectedly made a public appearance in London.”

For those unversed this is for his ongoing court case at the Royal Courts of Justice, for tax-payer funded security rights that were stripped when he left his status as a full-time royal with Meghan.

And given the fact that it coincided with the dates King Charles was scheduled to head out for Italy, “the King's son's critics immediately hit out at him, accusing The Prince of deliberately overshadowing his father's important affairs of state.”

However, Mr Walker did note that Prince Harry likely wasn’t the one that “set the date for his appeal hearings” and thus it “could have been an unfortunate coincidence that his case was heard today,” still though, what’s important to note is that “The Duke of Sussex was not obliged to attend on Tuesday - he chose to do so.”

“Perhaps this shows that the Prince feels this could be a 'last chance saloon' to get his police protection reinstated; he claims he does not feel safe bringing his family to the UK,” the commentator pondered during his piece.

Especially considering the fact that King Charles State visit to Italy was in “the dairy for months” at least.

After all “It is a chance for The King to use his soft power, strengthening relations between the UK and Italy, as his own son is accused of damaging relations with His Majesty's government,” he also noted in his concluding stance.