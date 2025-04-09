Prince Harry faces security threat amid legal battle

Prince Harry just made a narrow escape!

The former royal was escorted out of the London courtroom by security after a supporter caused disruptions during legal proceedings regarding Prince Harry and his family being stripped of the privilege to automatic security.

He returned to the court on the second day of the appeal he filed pertaining to his protection in the country of UK.

As the court was breaking before a private session, Harry was leaving the room and as he appeared to near a woman she reportedly shouted, "I support you, Prince Harry," as per PEOPLE magazine.

As the Duke of Sussex was rushed out, the woman, who was noticeably fidgeting phones and a notebook at the hearing, turned to the gallery and added, "If you're members of the press, you're the reason he's not in England."

After the woman was removed from the courtroom, Prince Harry returned for the private part of the hearing.

The legal proceedings are a result of the UK government’s decision, made in 2020, to halt Prince Harry and his family’s automatic security after they stepped back from royal duties.

Shaheed Fatima, the former royal’s lawyer, delivered an emotional summary of the overall scenario and said, “One must not forget the human dimension of this case. There is a person who is sitting behind me whose safety, whose security and whose life is at stake.

She continued, “There is a person sitting behind me who’s been told he is getting a special bespoke process when he knows in his experience it is a process that is manifestly inferior in every sense.”

“His presence here and throughout this appeal is a potent demonstration of how much this appeal means to him and his family,’ Prince Harry’s legal representative concluded.