'The Last of Us' creator gets huge update before s2

Ahead of season two, The Last of Us has announced renewal for season three.



The show is based on a hit post-apocalyptic game. The first season covered the events of the original game.

Craig explained this in an interview with Variety, sharing that season 2 has seven episodes and expects the show will have “one or two more seasons” before reaching the end of “Part II.”

“It’s getting harder to make, because every episode gets big,” he continued. “You don’t want to wait four years for a 17-episode finish, or whatever it is.”

While on the renewal announcement, he said, “We approached Season 2 with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew.”

His co-creator Neil Druckmann said, “To see ‘The Last of Us’ brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support."

“Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions," he concluded.