Prince Harry spills Easter tensions between Meghan, Kate Middleton





Prince Harry reveals he felt cornered by Kate Middleton and Prince William after marrying Meghan Markle.

Touching upon a 2018 evening when Meghan invited Kate and William round for tea in Nottingham Cottage, Harry spills he learnt reason Meghan got off on the wrong foot with his brother.

Harry writes in memoir ‘Spare’: "For 10 minutes we did the classic small talk. How are the kids? How was your honeymoon?

"Meg then acknowledged the tension among the four of us and ventured that it might go back to those early days when she'd first joined the family - a misunderstanding that had almost passed without notice. Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own," Harry added

He continued: "They'd got off on the wrong foot perhaps? And then, Meg added, everything got magnified by the wedding, and those infernal bridesmaids' dresses."

"But it turned out there were other things... about which we'd been unaware. Willy and Kate were apparently upset that we hadn't given them Easter presents," he noted.