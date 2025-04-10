Matt Bomer speaks out on losing ‘superman’ role to David Corenswet

Matt Bomer finally broke the silence over losing the Superman role to David Corenswet.

The 47-year-old actor slammed the resurfaced narrative that claimed he "lost the title role" because he had been publicly outed.

“This conversation had nothing to do with Superman, so please stop painting me into a victim narrative for your own clickbait,” Matt penned in a since-deleted post on X.

“I love my career and wouldn’t change a thing about it. The conversation we had was about a lack of journalistic integrity, and now you’ve done the same thing. Please do better. I wish you the best always, Matt,” added the Magic Mike star, who publicly came out in 2012.

Previously, Matt revealed that he had once been seriously considered for J.J. Abrams's Superman: Flyby.

“I went in on a cattle call for Superman, and then it turned into a one-month audition experience where I was auditioning again and again and again,” he said.

“It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role,” added the Nice Guys actor.

Additionally, Matt is currently busy promoting his new Hulu sitcom, Mid-Century Modern.