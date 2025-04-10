Meghan Markle talks about ‘high-low' of As Ever brand

Meghan Markle just revealed she had always been interested in things that look good but don’t cost much.

As the 43-year-old successfully launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, revealing the ideology behind it, the Duchess of Sussex told Fortune magazine, “At its conception, I had thought about the interest that people seem to have in my fashion, for example, what I would wear.

"I think there’s a parallel here, always the ‘high-low.’ I always loved things that present beautifully, but didn’t break the bank,” Meghan added.

Recalling her first business endeavour, back when she was 11 years old, making scrunchies at home.

She remembered, “I’d buy the remnants of fabric from the fabric store and elastics, and use my little home sewing machine to make scrunchies and sell them."

Her brand launch comes as Meghan, who is the wife to Prince Harry, launched her podcast, titled, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Expecting that her fans would get to know her better, she said of the podcast:

“I’m talking about what I’m going through as I’m going through it, not with reflection after some time, not with that different vision you can have when you think about hindsight 20/20. While it created a very, very tight schedule … it just felt like the right move to do the storytelling justice...”

“When people feel disarmed, and they feel as though they’re just really with you, and they get to know you in an unpolished way, that’s when impact can really happen,” Meghan Markle concluded.