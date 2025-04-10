 
Prince William and Harry maintain usual behavior on King and Queen's special day

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 10, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary during their visit to Italy.

Thousands of royal fans wished the royal couple on their special day on social media but the king's two sons maintained their usual behavior of not wishing the couple publicly.

While the two brothers have shown respect towards Queen Camilla, their relationship with the woman have been complex since their marriage in 2005.

It's possible that they have wished the monarch and his wife, they are not known to have publicly sent greetings during the last two decades.

As the couple celebrated their special day,  Prince William travelled to  France to witness a football match.

The social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales remained silent on the king and queen's wedding anniversary.

Similarly, Prince Harry also did not use social media to extend greetings to his father and Queen Camilla.

Charles, then Prince of Wales, married Camilla Parker Bowels in 2005, eight years after Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris. 

Interestingly, William happened to be in the same city on the couple's wedding anniversary where his mother met her death. 

