 
Geo News

King Charles gets 'impatient' with Queen Camilla

A video of King Charles and Queen Camilla have received mixed reactions

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 10, 2025

King Charles seemed a little irritated with his wife when during an official engagement in Italy Queen Camilla couldn't keep pace with him and lost track of what to do next.

The queen appeared to be unsure of what to do next and took a while to to notice King Charles' cues to come and stand next to him for a photo.

While the video of the couple spread smiles on many faces, some social media users were critical of the monarch and said he doesn't have much patience.

Meanwhile, King Charles became the first British monarch to address a joint session of the Parliament during the third day of the royal couple's visit to Italy.

The couple  celebrated  their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday spent the evening at a state banquet hosted by President Sergio Mattarella at his Quirinale residence.

The king, who is 76, is on his first overseas trip this year as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.



Princess Anne to make big move while King Charles, Queen Camilla are away video
Princess Anne to make big move while King Charles, Queen Camilla are away
Jason Momoa reveals hilarious bond with hair scrunchies
Jason Momoa reveals hilarious bond with hair scrunchies
Ashley, Wynonna Judd drop shocking truths in new Lifetime documentary
Ashley, Wynonna Judd drop shocking truths in new Lifetime documentary
Melissa Benoist shares release date for 'The Waterfront'
Melissa Benoist shares release date for 'The Waterfront'
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York set for major appearance
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York set for major appearance
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive warm welcome in Ravenna video
King Charles, Queen Camilla receive warm welcome in Ravenna
Scarlett Johansson set for directorial debut at Cannes Film Festival
Scarlett Johansson set for directorial debut at Cannes Film Festival
Justin Bieber slams greedy paparazzi: 'Money, that's all you want'
Justin Bieber slams greedy paparazzi: 'Money, that's all you want'