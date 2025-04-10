King Charles gets 'impatient' with Queen Camilla

King Charles seemed a little irritated with his wife when during an official engagement in Italy Queen Camilla couldn't keep pace with him and lost track of what to do next.

The queen appeared to be unsure of what to do next and took a while to to notice King Charles' cues to come and stand next to him for a photo.

While the video of the couple spread smiles on many faces, some social media users were critical of the monarch and said he doesn't have much patience.

Meanwhile, King Charles became the first British monarch to address a joint session of the Parliament during the third day of the royal couple's visit to Italy.

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday spent the evening at a state banquet hosted by President Sergio Mattarella at his Quirinale residence.

The king, who is 76, is on his first overseas trip this year as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.







