Prince William shows he's 'relatable' future King after latest move

Prince William travelled to Paris along with his eldest son Prince George to support their team Aston Villa in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

As the Prince of Wales joined pundits to offer his expertise on football ahead of the game, he received immense praise from experts.

Commentator Helena Chard shared on GB News that Prince William is “passionate in anything he loves.”

Praising the future King, Helena said, “He's tenacious, he knows all the intricacies - if you think about his charities, Homewards, it's a similar thing. He really, really gives a lot of time and attention to everything.”

Calling the Prince of Wales “knowledgeable and thoughtful,” she said, “people are saying how cool it is, even the younger generation are now looking at him as this really cool guy, it's brilliant.”

She noted, “I think he's being authentic - he's being relaxed, I just think he's connecting with people. I think it's absolutely fine, I really do. He was in the grounds, he's passionate with it, I just see that it's the ripple effect.”

Moreover, Helena also drew comparison between Prince William and King Charles, who’s currently on his four-day royal tour to Italy alongside Queen Camilla.

She said, "The fact that he's so passionate and youngsters can see this and see that the future King is just this relatable, normal guy is brilliant and interesting."

"Like father, like son. There's King Charles giving his speech in Parliament very eloquently, and then there's Prince William being the pundit again, equally as eloquent and intelligent,” Helena hailed.