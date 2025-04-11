How did Chadwick Boseman freak out Marvel execs?

It seems the late Chadwick Boseman was born to play Black Panther. His dedication to the role despite privately facing colon cancer is an example of it.



Ryan Coogler, the film's director, gave more such evidence. While appearing on The Breakfast Club, he looked back at how freaked out Marvel executives were watching the actor’s impressive T’Challa accent.

"He was talking in an African accent. Disney execs came to see us on ‘Panther.’ It was week two and they pulled up and it was the T’Challa accent and they were freaked out," the director recalled.

"I was like, ‘Don’t be freaked out. He’s working, man. He don’t turn it off until we wrap.'"

Elsewhere in the show, Ryan remembered the late actor, who died at 43, and how his death had impacted him.

“Out of all my actors, Chad’s death hit Mike the hardest.” He was a fully formed man from the South... an old-school man’s man. Compared to that dude, and Mike were a kids when we worked with him," the filmmaker added.