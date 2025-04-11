 
Princess Diana knew Prince Harry was bit ‘immature' to take key decision

Princess Diana true advice to Prince William and Prince Harry laid bare

April 11, 2025

Princess Diana would give a fair advice to her son Prince Harry, had she been alive.

The former Princess of Wales would have told her son to not make haste as he at the time he decided to quit the Royal Family back in 2020.

Diana’s former body guard Ken Wharf tells The Sun: “One thing's for certain Diana would have understood perhaps why the Sussexes would want a different life.”

“Diana herself had often talked about a different way of life but didn't (go through with it) because of her loyalty to the Queen and the country.

“I think she would have told Harry and Meghan to give royal life a chance and that he was being a bit premature.”

He adds: “I think he would have listened and if that had been the case they could well have been a different outcome to this.”

