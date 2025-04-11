 
Prince Harry urged to ‘hug' King Charles in testing time

Prince Harry is told to mend things with King Charles

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Prince Harry is urged to make amends with his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in the UK for his legal battle to claim tax payer funded security, is told to patch up with his ailing father.

Former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards wrote in The Sun: “The King being admitted to hospital 10 days ago must have alarmed Harry. And it is sad that the Duke of Sussex no longer feels able to go and see his father.

“I know there is really bad blood between William and Harry, which it seems is never going to be put to bed. But I sincerely hope Harry can hang on a few more days after this court case has ended and make the first steps towards a reconciliation by going to see his father at the weekend."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

