Olivia Munn opens up about 'brutal' battle with postpartum depression

Olivia Munn has opened up about her “brutal” battle with postpartum depression.

The 44-year-old actress, who welcomed her son with husband John Mulaney in 2021, said postpartum depression “was more difficult than going through cancer.”

In a new interview with SELF Magazine, Olivia revealed her anxiety kicked into high gear when she “could not make any breast milk.”

“When you stop breastfeeding immediately, your hormones drop, and postpartum can come in like a tornado,” said the New Girl alum.

“And I didn't clock any of that and I didn't tell anybody about that. Then it was like I fell off a cliff, and I was just falling and falling and falling and falling. It was more difficult than going through cancer,” added Olivia.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress compared those overwhelming feelings to having sprained her knee as her husband helped her to move “room to room.”

“My eyes pop open at 4am I'm gasping for air. I get the tightness in my chest, and it's like that all day long,” she explained.

"It felt like the end of the world. It was like when you watch a horror movie — the worst, scariest horror movie you can think of — that's how my body felt,” added Olivia.