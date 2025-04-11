Bella Ramsey drops major teaser for new season of 'The Last Of Us'

Makers of the post-apocalyptic TV series The Last of Us say fans are in for extra action and scarier zombies when the show returns for a much-awaited second season, two years after the first season finale aired.

The series is based on the video game franchise of the same name and follows survivors Joel Miller, played by Pedro Pascal, and his young protege Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who fight mutated creatures and other people.

The show's second season takes place five years after the events of the first season, and sees Joel and Ellie, who is now 19, settled in Jackson, Wyoming, and at odds with each other.

"There's a lot more action in this season, or more like physical fighting. It was more intense, more emotionally complex," Ramsey said premiering the new season in London on Thursday.

Craig Martin, who co-created the series with Neil Druckmann, said the seven-episode second season stays loyal to its source material and the style they established previously.

"Neil and I just said, we're going to adapt following the same method as season one. So, let's not change anything, which I think sometimes people change things, but if it's working, you sort of keep your process," Mazin said.

"But we did learn a lot about mounting action and about portraying the infected and making them even more convincing, more grounded and more scary. So, people that really like the infected and maybe thought, 'oh, I wish we had seen some more', there will be more because the story demands it," he added.

The second season also introduces audiences to new characters. It stars Isabela Merced in the role of Dina, Ellie's best friend, and Beef actor Young Mazino as Dina's ex, Jesse, a "pillar of his community".

The series has already been confirmed to return for a third season.

"Season 3 is very exciting. There's a little hint in the second season, I reckon, as to where the third season is going to go, so watch out for that," said Ramsey.

The Last of Us season 2 debuts on HBO and Max on April 13 and Sky and NOW on April 14.