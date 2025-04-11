Eric Dane reveals rare truth about his health: Source

Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has publicly revealed that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In an emotional statement to People, the 52-year-old actor shared, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

The announcement came just a month after Dane and his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, called off their divorce after a seven-year separation.

Moreover, the couple, who share two daughters, Billie and Georgia, have remained close co-parents throughout the years.

Despite the diagnosis, Dane remains focused on his career.

Regarding this, he said, “I feel fortunate that I can continue working and look forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week.”

According to Daily Mail, he also requested privacy for himself and his family during this difficult time.

Additionally, Dane rose to fame as Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed “McSteamy," on Grey’s Anatomy, and has more recently gained critical acclaim for his role in HBO’s Euphoria.

As per the publication, his diagnosis follows recent public appearances with his family and a renewed closeness with Gayheart, who recently described their relationship as a “huge success,” adding, “We’re close. We are great co-parents.”