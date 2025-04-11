Prince Harry difficult future after the path of resistance sparks something surprising

Royal editor Russell Myers has just captured Prince Harry’s fall from grace in an admission.

He shared his comments with The Mirror and they include some candid admissions about years past.

According to the expert, “It's barely believable how far Harry has fallen from consistently being the most popular member of the Royal Family, adored by everyone from the lads in the pub, the troops he served with and your granny.”

In addition, while he admits, “far from denying anyone the right to fight for what they believe in, especially when it comes to the safety and security of their family.”

There has to come a point where surely Prince Harry ‘realises’ that his “path of resistance” against the Firm as a whole, the government as well as “generally anyone” that’s ever ‘irked’ is a practice many would call tiring.

After all, in doing so “his own father and brother have become so exasperated with his various crusades and petulant attitude they have found it far more cathartic to cut all ties.”

“On any level this is a sad state of affairs,” the expert went as far as to note.

Because upon taking a step back and hypothesizing, “in a parallel universe Harry would have been front and centre, flying the flag for the UK and the monarchy”.

Yet “now finds himself on a path increasingly difficult to turn back from,” the expert noted before concluding.