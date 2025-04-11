Sentiment towards Prince Harry takes a U-turn for one sharp reason

Despite continued ‘bad behavior’ Prince Harry has just received backing from The Telegraph's Alan Cochrane.

According to Express UK, he got candid about the ongoing “Harry’s War” that is wreaking havoc on his family ties.

For those unversed, this refers to Prince Harry’s court appeal at the Royals Courts of Justice over his security arrangements.

It’s overlapped with King Charles’ State visit to Italy, but neither the king nor his son are reported to have met up despite the opportunity.

In light of this, and all other past actions, including his memoir Spare, as well as the Harry & Meghan docuseries etc, the commentator stepped forward to say that while “behaved badly - very badly even” but hoped there was “even the slightest chance of [King Charles] cutting him [Prince Harry] some slack” possible.

Because to the expert “nobody else is really to blame for the situation in which he finds himself [Harry] – separated from a loving father who would still welcome him back into the fold, even if his elder brother is highly unlikely to feel the same way.”

“Who knows? – we might see the beginning of the end of Harry’s War.”

However, all that to say the commentator did admit that any move in this direction would be “difficult” as “such intense family reconciliations always are.”