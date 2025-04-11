Prince Harry performs daring move amid security scrutiny in London

Prince Harry's visit to Ukraine came just after he appeared in a UK court where his lawyer warned his "life is at stake" over changes to his security after he stepped down from royal duties.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, is trying to overturn a decision by the Home Office – the ministry responsible for policing – which decided in 2020 he would not automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.

His case has been used by some to portray him as someone who is scared for his life.

But the former army captain has dispelled the impression by visiting Ukraine's city of Lviv which has come under attack several times since Russian invasion began in 2022.

Prince Harry's presence in the war-stricken country amid social media trolling is set to provide his supporters with something to defend him with pride.

According to media reports, Russian attacks have resulted in significant damage and civilian casualties, with at least 68 civilians killed and 276 wounded since the start of the invasion.

To his supporters the husband of Meghan Markle came across as a veteran who does not fear for his life but will do anything to protect his family.

Harry was present in a Ukrainian city which is less than 300 miles from the Russian border.

Prince Harry met victims of war in Ukraine as part of his work with wounded veterans.

Harry, who served 10 years in the British Army, visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopedic clinic in the western Ukraine city of Lviv that provides care and rehabilitation for wounded military personnel and civilians.







