 
Geo News

Justin Bieber allowing Hailey to take additional responsibilities: Report

Hailey Bieber is reportedly taking the lead in Justin Bieber marriage amid his mental health struggles

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 11, 2025

Justin Bieber allowing Hailey to take additional responsibilities: Report
Photo: Justin Bieber allowing Hailey to take additional responsibilities: Report

Justin Bieber is reportedly supportive of his wife Hailey Baldwin.

According to the new report of Life & Style, the crooner has been a support powerhouse in Hailey’s “journey” to become a successful businesswoman.

“Right from the get-go, Justin told Hailey to follow her passion,” shared a source close to the outlet.

In addition to this, the insider noted, “His belief in Hailey has really carried her through some tough times.”

“Justin is so proud of Hailey, and is more than happy to let her become the big earner in the family,” they concluded.

Meanwhile, Hailey has also been concerned for the mental health of her husband, Justin Bieber as a source privy to RadarOnline.com tipped last week, "Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer.”

"She can't pull him out of this,” they noted and added, “People close to him don't think even he can pull himself out of this.”

“We've been here before but maybe not this bad," the insider expressed in conclusion.

