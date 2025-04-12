Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan family getaway with Princess Eugenie's kids?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans for this summer have been revealed.

Sources recently told InTouch that while Harry and Meghan have been working a lot lately, they’re now planning to enjoy “lazy summer days” with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The source stated, “They are taking some solid time off this summer, they want to enjoy lazy summer days at home in Montecito, taking the kids to the beach and having friends over for pool parties and al fresco dinners.”

Insider added, “There’s some talk that they’ll meet up with friends on the East Coast for a group trip with all the kids. Since they don’t do big group trips with their family like a lot of people do, they try to recreate a similar vibe with their core group of friends.”

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also looking forward to Archie and Lilibet to spend some time with their royal cousins, children of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks.

“They want to make special memories with their kids,” the source noted.

Besides this, Harry and Meghan also want to reconnect with each other. The source said that “as much as they love being with their kids, they do want to have some adults-only time as well.”

“They aren’t going to want to leave the kids for a long stretch, probably just a long weekend, but that is something they do plan to prioritize,” the insider added of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.