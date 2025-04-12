Photo: Miley Cyrus celebrates family's new win after tough year: Source

Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi has reportedly landed a new gig in the opening act for country superstar Kenny Chesney‘s Las Vegas residency.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the songbird and her family have been looking for ways to stay positive after a year full of drama involving Billy Ray Cyrus and his divorce with Fire Rose.

“There has been a lot of sadness and heaviness for everyone in the family to cope with so when they do have something positive to focus on, they really go for it,” a source close to the family began.

The source went on to address that Miley orchestrated a special surprise for her older sister when she heard of her earn.

“When Brandi got news that she’d landed this gig, Miley threw a huge surprise party for her to celebrate,” added the spy.

“This gig is massive for Brandi, she’s had to contend with living in Miley’s shadow for so long, everyone is thrilled to see her getting something so monumental and high profile of her own,” they continued.

Before conclusion, the source added, “She’s always been so supportive of everyone else’s career, so it does feel like it’s her turn and very much deserved.”