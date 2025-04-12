Photo: Tom Cruise leaving no stone unturned to win Ana De Armas' heart: Source

Tom Cruise is reportedly making significant efforts to leave an impression on Ana De Armas’ heart.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the A-listed actor has been utilizing his resources to court the Ghosted actress.

A source close to the potential pair dished, “Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana’s heart,” noting, “and he's leaving no stone unturned.”

They went on to address, “He’s rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

For those unversed, Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas sparked romance rumours with their recent outings in London.

Nonetheless, following this outing it was revealed that the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."

The report by People Magazine established that their meetings are purely professional and there might be "potential collaborations" for Tom and Ana.