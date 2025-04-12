 
Geo News

Tom Cruise leaving no stone unturned to win Ana De Armas' heart: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas reportedly share admiration for each other

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Photo: Tom Cruise leaving no stone unturned to win Ana De Armas heart: Source
Photo: Tom Cruise leaving no stone unturned to win Ana De Armas' heart: Source

Tom Cruise is reportedly making significant efforts to leave an impression on Ana De Armas’ heart.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the A-listed actor has been utilizing his resources to court the Ghosted actress.

A source close to the potential pair dished, “Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana’s heart,” noting, “and he's leaving no stone unturned.”

They went on to address, “He’s rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

For those unversed, Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas sparked romance rumours with their recent outings in London.

Nonetheless, following this outing it was revealed that the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."

The report by People Magazine established that their meetings are purely professional and there might be "potential collaborations" for Tom and Ana.

Mariah Carey teases music collaborations with kids: Report
Mariah Carey teases music collaborations with kids: Report
King Charles new plans about abdication amid health concerns revealed video
King Charles new plans about abdication amid health concerns revealed
Meghan Markle praised for brave confession about 'traumatic' health scare video
Meghan Markle praised for brave confession about 'traumatic' health scare
Christina Ricci reveals the spark behind her acting dream
Christina Ricci reveals the spark behind her acting dream
'Asia's Queen of Songs' Pilita Corrales is no more
'Asia's Queen of Songs' Pilita Corrales is no more
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' director eyes new big project
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' director eyes new big project
King Charles assigns new role to Duchess Sophie
King Charles assigns new role to Duchess Sophie
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian reveal their fresh approach to beauty, wellness
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian reveal their fresh approach to beauty, wellness