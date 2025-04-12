Whoopi Goldberg confesses she begged for THIS role

Whoopi Goldberg, the renowned Oscar-winning star, recently reflected on her casting in The Color Purple.

The 69-year-old actress appeared on The View with Laurence Fishburne and talked about what it was like working on the 1985 film directed by Steven Spielberg, based on Alice Walker's novel.

For the unversed, Goldberg played the lead character, Celie, in the film and received the Oscar nomination for her role.

Fishburne, 63, who depicted the role of Swain in the film, said, “I remember being elated that Whoopi got the lead.”

He added, “I remember that ...The Color Purple was so popular at that time, and Whoopi had just come off of her one-man show, and suddenly she was going back to work with Spielberg and all that stuff.”

Fishburne went on to recall how Goldberg became part of the film, revealing, “She wrote something, she said, ‘I will play dirt on the floor.’”

Taking part in the conversation, Goldberg confirmed by quipping, “I wrote that in a letter to Alice Walker.”

“My daughter and I were driving in our VW van, and we pulled over, and I was going to buy her shoes, and she said to me, ‘No mommy, don’t get me the shoes. Let’s get the book.’ And that’s how we read it,” The Lion King star remembered.

“We read it all the way home in the car. I wrote Alice and said I’d play dirt on the floor. I had been invited to New York to do my other one-person show, and she had written to me at my mom’s house and said, ‘I already told people about you, I live in Berkley where you live, I’ve seen you.’ That’s how it happened,” she said.