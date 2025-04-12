Eric Dane reveals shocking medical diagnosis

Eric Dane, a renowned American actor, has recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS.

Conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 52-year-old shared, "I have been diagnosed with ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis].”

For the unversed, ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscles to lose control.

As per the Mayo Clinic, patients lose their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and walk independently with the passage of time due to this disease.

Dane, who is married to Rebecca Gayheart and shared two children with her, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13, went on to express his gratitude for having a supportive family, saying, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

The Grey’s Anatomy star added, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week.”

“I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time,” he requested.

Notably, Dane, who is playing Cal Jacobs – the patriarch of the Jacobs family in Euphoria – will join the cast of the show’s third season to begin production on April 14.