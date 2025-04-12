 
Geo News

Eric Dane reveals shocking medical diagnosis

'One Fast Move' stars announces the devastating news regarding his health

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Eric Dane reveals shocking medical diagnosis
Eric Dane reveals shocking medical diagnosis

Eric Dane, a renowned American actor, has recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS.

Conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 52-year-old shared, "I have been diagnosed with ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis].”

For the unversed, ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscles to lose control.

As per the Mayo Clinic, patients lose their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and walk independently with the passage of time due to this disease.

Dane, who is married to Rebecca Gayheart and shared two children with her, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13, went on to express his gratitude for having a supportive family, saying, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

The Grey’s Anatomy star added, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week.”

“I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time,” he requested.

Notably, Dane, who is playing Cal Jacobs – the patriarch of the Jacobs family in Euphoria – will join the cast of the show’s third season to begin production on April 14. 

Inside Kate Middleton's ‘incredibly organized' morning routine
Inside Kate Middleton's ‘incredibly organized' morning routine
Finn Wolfhard shares honest take on Mike's fate in 'Stranger Things' season 5
Finn Wolfhard shares honest take on Mike's fate in 'Stranger Things' season 5
Harry Styles ignores Kanye West
Harry Styles ignores Kanye West
King Charles refuses to ‘change his mind' on wanting Prince Andrew ‘out'
King Charles refuses to ‘change his mind' on wanting Prince Andrew ‘out'
James Middleton breaks silence on Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest move
James Middleton breaks silence on Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest move
Ashley Park recalls being 'tormented' by Jared Leto's Met Gala moment
Ashley Park recalls being 'tormented' by Jared Leto's Met Gala moment
Ed Sheeran reveals what he does when not making music video
Ed Sheeran reveals what he does when not making music
Olivia Munn drops bombshell about her struggles on 'Your Friends and Neighbors' set
Olivia Munn drops bombshell about her struggles on 'Your Friends and Neighbors' set