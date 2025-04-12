 
Harry Styles ignores Kanye West

The singer has been named in Kanye West's explicit tweets

Lifestyle News Desk
April 12, 2025

British singer Harry Styles seems to have completely  ignored Kanye West's Twitter rants.

The rapper recently accused the former One Direction member of having a sexual encounter with Taylor Swift along with Justin Bieber.

West, who deleted the tweets against his fellow singers, called their "encounter" an example of racism because he was not invited.

Taylor Swift has reportedly decided to take legal action against Kanye West, with sources saying she has sought cease and desist.

The sources close to the singer said that she has decided to move against West because he has gone to far this time.

According to Daily Mail, Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce is infuriated after Kanye West's allegations against his girlfriend.

It was also reported that Travis Kelce decided not to respond to West's tweets because he fears it would draw more attention towards his allegations.

Harry Styles and Justin Bieber have chosen not to react to the rapper's claim publicly. 

