Viral Dubai biker pays the price with AED 50,000 fine after reckless stunts

Officers track down the reckless biker, impounded the vehicle, and issued a strong public warning

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

April 12, 2025

Dubai traffic police officer tows away the flashy motorbike used in viral stunts as the reckless rider faces heavy fines and legal action. —
A thrill-seeking biker who turned Dubai’s busy roads into his personal stunt track has been arrested after a jaw-dropping video of his antics went viral.

The motorcyclist was caught on camera dancing atop his moving bike and riding hands-free — a reckless display that swiftly drew the attention of Dubai Police.

Officers tracked him down, impounded the vehicle, and issued a strong public warning: “Do not endanger your own life or the lives of others.”

Authorities reminded residents of the UAE’s strict traffic laws and the steep consequences for breaking them. 

To reclaim the seized motorbike, the rider must cough up AED 50,000 — around PKR 3.8 million. If not, the vehicle will be auctioned off.

Dubai Police stressed that they remain firmly committed to road safety and will continue to crack down on dangerous behaviour behind the wheel.

