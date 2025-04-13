Photo: 'Stranger Things' star dishes details about show's early success

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard recently talked about the show’s finale.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in the sci-fi series, weighed in on his character’s fate in the last season of the show.

Talking about his final scene for the series, Finn teased, “I just couldn’t believe it at all.”

“It didn’t really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover,” he explained.

He went on to recall, “The cast all stayed for the last day, we were all there together,” adding, “It was really great to be around each other.”

Explaining the overwhelming nature of his success, he also reflected on the time when the series first gained popularity among the fans.

Speaking of whirlwind success of Netflix show, Finn added, “I don’t think I’d ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy.

“But it was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that,” he concluded.