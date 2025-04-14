Bella Ramsey reacts to first episode of 'The Last of Us' S2

In the first episode of highly-anticipated season two of The Last of Us, Ellie and Joel had a tense rift, but for Bella Ramsey, shooting this scene was difficult.



The 21-year-old explains that the reason for this is his off-screen friendship with Pedro Pascal. “I didn’t really like the feeling of being cold and miserable with him; it felt very unnatural and didn’t feel nice."

"We were laughing and messing about and being just the same off-set, but within the actual scenes, it was kind of hard to experience that, as it is for the characters,” the actress told TheWrap.

Bella further said the cause of the rift had to do with Pedro's character's overprotecting Ellie, who, in return, wants independence because she is grown up.

“Ellie’s cold to Joel. He’s really trying and we start to see why that is over the course of the season. Ellie is obviously now 19."

"So she’s grown up and is wanting her autonomy and independence and with this overprotective father figure that Joel is, I think it’s just a bit of a clash and then figuring that out," Bella concluded.