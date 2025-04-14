 
Meghan Markle sidelines Prince Harry in shocking new venture

April 14, 2025

Meghan Markle has made a huge decision, but it doesn’t involve Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has made a big investment in the healthcare company Midi Health, which she confirmed herself in an interview with Fortune.

For those unaware, Midi Health provides a virtual platform for practitioners to help treat women experiencing menopause and other health-related concerns.

However, a source close to the matter has recently told TechCrunch that Meghan joined the healthcare company’s 63 Million dollars Series B round last March.

While Meghan is an “angel investor” in the company, Hello! Magazine reported that an “angel investor” is someone who provides money for a start-up company which too sometimes in exchange for the equity in the company.

Notably, the outlet reported that since the company only hosts female investors, this move has nothing to do with Prince Harry.

It is worth mentioning that the Duchess of Sussex also emphasized on the importance of women gaining more “financial literacy” during her conversation with Fortune.

“Women need to see that they can build. Women don't need to be afraid to talk about finance and I think the more financial literacy we have, the stronger we're going to be,” Meghan Markle stated.

