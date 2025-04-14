 
Kanye West becomes highest paying individual in key category

Reports say there is no one near to Kanye West in that category

April 14, 2025

It’s not uncommon for couples in Hollywood to split, and if they have children, they would agree on the sum of child support. It is the same category Kanye West topped.

According to AllHipHop, Ye has been paying his kids $200,000 monthly, the highest figure in US history.

To compare the staggering amount, Alex Rodriquez comes in the second spot. The court previously ordered him to pay Cynthia Scurtis $115,000 monthly.

In the follow-up, Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock agreed to $45,600 monthly child support.

Ye and Kim Kardashian had been married for seven years, and the latter filed for divorce from him in 2021.

However, the Skims mogul previously said it was not easy to deal with the Donda rapper about raising their children.

And the situation appear to be worsen in the wake of Ye's erractic behaviour online.

To tackle this, an insider told In Touch, “As much as she and everyone in the family is freaking out, no one is allowed to mention a word about Kanye and everything that’s happening if the kids are home,” 

