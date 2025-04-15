Photo: Kylie Jenner prioritizing Timothee Chalamet over work: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly putting in the efforts to make their relationship work despite many hindrances.

As fans will be aware, the duo’s romance was opposed by many people, including Timothee Chalamet’s pals, who believed that the Kardashian association would ruin the actor’s career.

However, a new report of PEOPLE Magazine established that the couple have refused to give up on each other.

A source even stated about the mother of two, “Kylie is truly his biggest fan. She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him.”

“She couldn’t be more supportive of his career,” the spy added.

Meanwhile, the businesswoman has also found new engagements to keep the Dune star occupied as she has planned a series of getaways.

Previously, a Life & Style insider dished, “As soon as his schedule allows it, Kylie is going to whisk Timothée off to Turks and Caicos on her private jet.”

“She’s dying to have him all to herself,” the insider remarked.

“She’s dreaming of a total escape from reality and all the pressure they’ve been under,” they remarked.

Conclusively, the insider mentioned, “She’ll probably rent a super yacht and cruise the Mediterranean for a few weeks with him and a bunch of their friends.”