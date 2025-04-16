Meghan Markle makes shocking admission about one title she cherishes most

Meghan Markle has made a surprising admission in the latest episode of her Confessions Of a Female Founder podcast.

Among many titles, Meghan, wife of Prince Harry owns, she has revealed her favourite one.

Speaking with her guest, Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, the Duchess of Sussex admitted to the “most important title” she has.

During their conversation, Reshma said, “You have this beautiful line that I quote all the time that 'the most important title I have is mom.' And I so desperately wanted that title. You know?”

Meghan, who shares two kids with Harry, simply admitted, “I do.”

It is worth mentioning that during the episode, Meghan also discussed her experience with miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed experiencing miscarriage after during her second birth, after Prince Archie, 5.

“I'll bring this up if you are comfortable talking about it... I have spoken about the miscarriage we experienced. And I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time,” Meghan told Reshma Saujani.

Notably, along with Prince Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3.