 
Geo News

'Gossip Girl' alum Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death disclosed

Michelle Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her NYC apartment on February 26

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 17, 2025

Gossip Girl alum Michelle Trachtenbergs cause of death disclosed
'Gossip Girl' alum Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death disclosed

Gossip Girl alum Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death has been disclosed.

The American actress' sudden death was a result of complications from diabetes mellitus, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed to People magazine on Wednesday, April 16.

A representative of the Chief Medical Examiner told the outlet that "the amended determination was made following review of toxicology testing results."

The spokesperson further said, "toxicology testing can be done without autopsy."

Michelle was found unresponsive in her NYC apartment on February 26 due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39.

Less than a week before she breathed her last, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress was seen dining at Italian eatery Sartiano's with friends.

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals what inspires to be makeup-free
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals what inspires to be makeup-free
Drew Barrymore opens up about her work crisis at 13
Drew Barrymore opens up about her work crisis at 13
Khloe Kardashian shares surprising rule about her kids' sleepovers
Khloe Kardashian shares surprising rule about her kids' sleepovers
Elon Musk baby plans spilt in secret confession
Elon Musk baby plans spilt in secret confession
Jelly Roll gets emotional about daughter's first prom
Jelly Roll gets emotional about daughter's first prom
Real reason for Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie rumoured fall out video
Real reason for Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie rumoured fall out
Prince Harry keeps Meghan Markle on pedestal after fresh confession video
Prince Harry keeps Meghan Markle on pedestal after fresh confession
Liam Payne's sister Ruth pays heartfelt tribute on his sixth month death anniversary
Liam Payne's sister Ruth pays heartfelt tribute on his sixth month death anniversary