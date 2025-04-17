Blake Lively cheers her major career milestone

Blake Lively has been named one of the most influential people of 2025 in an American magazine.

Following this, she showed gratitude for being in the list of Time’s 100 most influential people alongside United State president Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Black Pink’s Rose.

Taking it to her Instagram account to celebrate with her 44 million followers, the It Ends With Us actress posted a picture of herself on the cover of the magazine and also a screenshot of an article.

Alongside her picture, Lively wrote a note in a caption, “It’s an honor to be acknowledged on the @time 100 list for 2025 To be written about by the great @sherrilynifill is not something I take lightly.”

Moreover, the Hollywood actress heaped praise on the civil right lawyer and scholar, Sherrilyn Ifill, who wrote the article about her in the magazine.

“Her work has shaped our nation. WHO SHE IS - as a human, woman, mother, leader, fighter, healer, empath, risk taker and dream maker- has shaped my heart and also my stamina to never stop believing in a future that’s better and safer for everyone,” she lauded.

Before concluding, Blake Lively thanked her younger self, “Thank you @time And thank you @sherrilynifill for one of the most surreal and meaningful moments of my life in this honor. My 10 year old self is pretty blown away right now.”