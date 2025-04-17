Hozier makes major career leap of 2025

Hozier made it to Time Magazine’s 2025 list of 100 most influential people!

His name made it to the list along side renowned names like Mark Zuckerberg, US President Donald Trump, Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg, Blake Lively and others.

The list spans through a vast category of artists, titans, innovators, pioneers, icons and leaders with Hozier making the list due to Grammy-nominated musician Noah Kahan.

Kahan, who skyrocketed to fame for his song, Stick Season, also wrote an article about the folk singer for Time.

“When an artist can create a sound so beautiful and melancholy, so full of symbolism and truth that you feel they must be from a different time, or a better world, you can’t help but believe in magic,” he wrote.

Kahan continued, “Hozier had me believing from the first note. His music became the barometer for my own: How can I make a song feel like an extension of my soul, the way Hozier does? How can I create a voice, a language, like he has?”

“He asked if I wanted to sing together,” the Dial Drunk hitmaker recalled, adding, “I ran into him in a hotel lobby, in sweaty golf clothes with a bag of fast food in my hand—not how I envisioned this moment. Fortunately, he is as kind as they come. We spoke about the performance, and I pinched myself as I stuffed fries in my face on the way upstairs.”

For the unversed, Hozier earned fame by the grace of his songs, Take Me To Church and a more recent track, Too Sweet.