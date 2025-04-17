'Thrilled' Ben Affleck says he's 'grateful to' his ex-Jennifer Lopez after divorce

Ben Affleck recently got candid and made rare comments about his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez (JLo).

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet of The Accountant 2, the 52-year-old Hollywood actor and filmmaker spoke highly of JLo.

Notably, Affleck attended the event with his and the 55-year-old singer and actress’ kids. He shares his three children, Samuel, 13, Seraphina, 16, and Violet, 19, with Jennifer Garner. While JLo’s 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, are from her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

He quipped, “The kids are here, Jen’s kids are here. I’m very, very excited. I love when all the kids come out.”⁠

The Academy Award-winning star noted that he is still on good terms with the On The Floor crooner and her kids even though they have got divorced recently.

Affleck said, “I don’t read the stuff online much, and sometimes I get the sense that people perpetuate the idea of… they wanna find something negative to talk about.”

He added, “For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them. I love her kids. They’re wonderful. She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”

Expressing his excitement while being surrounded with JLo’s kids, the Daredevil actor stated, “I’m thrilled that the kids are here with me. The relationships that you can have with children like that, it’s the joy of my life. And those kids are amazing, and I’m glad that this is a movie they want to come to.”

For the unversed, twenty years after calling off their engagement, Affleck and the Boy Next Door actress tied the knot in July 2022.

However, following two years of their marriage, JLo filed for divorce in August 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that the high-profile couple of Hollywood, who finalised their divorce in January 2025, had parted ways four months before filing for divorce.