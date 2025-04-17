King Charles, Queen Camilla undertake a long journey for special event

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the annual Maundy Service at an historical cathedral, according to the Buckingham Palace.

Founded in 1093, Durham Cathedral is located 265 miles (426 km) north of London.

It was visited by the royal couple for the service during which the king presented "Maundy recipients – 76 men and 76 women – with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money."

Durham holds special significance for King Charles as he was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Civil Law in 1998 by the Durham University.

According to the palace, the Royal Maundy gifts are given in recognition of outstanding service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

It said, "The white purse contains a set of specially minted silver Maundy coins, while this year the Red Purse contains a £5 coin commemorating The Queen Mother, and a 50p coin which features stories of WWII."

The king and queen were presented with a Nosegay each at the start of the service. The flowers were prepared by a floristry team of local flowers from the farm growers

The Royal Maundy Service was last held in Durham in 1967.